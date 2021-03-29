O’FALLON — Did you know that colorectal cancer is the nation’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths when men and women are combined?

Providers at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Radiation Oncology Center are concerned about the health of the community and have made the pledge to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates. St. Elizabeth’s supports the “80% in Every Community” nationwide effort, a shared goal to have 80% of adults aged 45 and older regularly screened for colorectal cancer.

St. Elizabeth’s will hold a Colorectal Cancer Awareness drive-through event to giveaway at-home colon cancer test kits. The event will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon, located at 321 Regency Park, O’Fallon.

If you or a family member are age 45 or older or indicated for a screening due to a colon cancer diagnosis of a first-degree relative, participate in this event to learn more about your screening options and receive a test kit at no charge to you.

People picking up the FREE kits can remain in their vehicles and but are asked to wear masks. Staff will be masked appropriately during the distribution and will bring kits and information to the vehicle.

The InSure ONE at-home screening test includes full instructions for an easy, water-based sampling for specimen collection. Patients MUST return the sample to the Radiation Oncology office by April 30. St. Elizabeth’s laboratory will analyze, and results will be reviewed by a physician to then be provided to each participant and their primary care provider. The kits are available while supplies last.

This screening does not take the place of a colonoscopy.

Colorectal cancer screenings have been proven to save lives. The American Cancer Society (ACS) colorectal screening guidelines for adults now recommend screening to begin at age 45 for people at average risk. ACS data shows that new cases of colorectal cancer are occurring at an increasing rate among younger adults. Colorectal cancer in its early stages usually has no symptoms, so everyone 45 and older should get tested. There are several screening options available – including take-home options like what St. Elizabeth’s is offering. Testing may include:

Fecal Immunochemical (or Immunohistochemical) Test (FIT, also known as iFOBT) – a fecal blood test should be done every year.

Colonoscopy – Depending on findings, a colonoscopy is normally repeated every five to 10 years.

If you have already been screened, talk to your friends and family who are over 45 years of age about getting screened. Together, we can help to eliminate colorectal cancer as a major public health problem.

Routine health screenings and procedures such as these continue to be highly important even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Early detection of health issues is key, and St. Elizabeth’s care team urges people to not forgo seeking health care services. St. Elizabeth’s has highly skilled, compassionate providers and colleagues ready to care for you and protocols in place to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

For more information regarding this Colorectal Cancer Awareness event, contact Christy Koenigstein, patient navigator, at 618-607-5545. For more information about the Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon, visit www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Services/Cancer-Care.

