O'FALLON, IL - Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in our region and a transition to Phase 5 in the state of Illinois.

MASKS ARE STILL MANDATORY. The CDC still requires that masks be worn in all health care settings at all times and visitors should also expect to be screened upon entry. All visitors (except for those with ER patients) MUST enter the building at the blue “Outpatient” sign/entrance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to have temperature checked and get screened.

Effective Wednesday, June 16, visitors will now be permitted as follows:

Emergency department:

Adult patient: Two visitors who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient units:

Adult inpatients: Two visitors during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

Women and infants center: Up to two support persons who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay.

End-of-life patients: Two visitors at a time.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): Two visitors in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: Two visitors may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: Up to two support persons.

NO VISITORS ALLOWED for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.

“Throughout the entire COVID-19 health crisis, St. Elizabeth’s assessed and prioritized the safety of our patients, colleagues and the general public when evaluating and enforcing our visitor guidelines. We know it can be stressful for family members of patients, so we appreciate the public’s understanding and ongoing adherence to the current visiting and masking guidelines, as well as our zero-tolerance policy towards threatening and aggressive behaviors,” said Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson. Examples of aggressive behavior include abusive language to staff including threats, failure to comply with visitor guidelines or staff instructions, physical assault and other unsafe or destructive actions. “Our hospital is a safe and healing environment and therefore disruptive persons may be asked to leave the facility,” Peterson added.

Approved visitors/support persons must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Support persons who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will NOT be allowed to visit:

Fever or chills

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Cough

Sore throat

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Exposure to a known COVID-19 person in the past 14 days

If the support person had COVID-19 he/she may not come to the hospital until 14 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test AND at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms.

