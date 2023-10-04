O’FALLON — This fall, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Cancer Care Center is hosting its second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fun Walk in coordination with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At the event, walkers of all ages, volunteers and families will come together to honor and celebrate the brave patients of the oncology center, as well as the supporters who have provided invaluable aid and assistance during these difficult times.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Breast Cancer Awareness Fun Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Moody (Longacre) Park in Fairview Heights, and registration is now open. This event is FREE for everyone. It is a 1.5-mile walk through the park (rain or shine). Participants will receive an event bag and other health information.

This year, a special event t-shirt is available for purchase for $25 as a donation to the patient transportation fund. T-shirts will be available for purchase two days prior to the event on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. while supplies last at the Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon, 321 Regency Park in O’Fallon, Ill.

The dedicated patient transportation fund assists with vital transportation needs for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy, which is often daily for several weeks at a time and can be a financial hardship for those traveling long distances. Donations can also be mailed to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL 62269. Please note “Cancer Center Walk” on the check.

Visit www.steliz.org/funwalk to register or learn more about the event. This walk is sponsored by The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, New Hope Church, QuantaKUW, Hologic and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

In addition to the walk, during the month of October, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital encourages women to take charge of their breast health with regular mammograms. Breast cancer is more likely to be treatable when caught early and mammograms can even detect some forms of pre-cancer before the development of a tumor. All women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women at high-risk. A mammogram schedule will be based upon an individual’s health. At age 40, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.

Schedule your mammogram online through MyHSHS or call 618-222-4639 for an appointment at any of St. Elizabeth’s convenient mammography locations in Belleville and O’Fallon. If you do not have a MyHSHS account, visit www.MyHSHS.org and choose “sign up now.” Once signed in, select Visits and click the Schedule an Appointment box, then select the location of your choice.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

