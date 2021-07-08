O’FALLON— HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host a career fair for those interested in joining the hospital team on Thursday, July 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the hospital’s boardroom and lobby at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Boulevard, O’Fallon. Attendees should enter the hospital through at the blue “Outpatient” sign/entrance door. All attendees are required to wear a mask per CDC guidelines for health care settings and will be screened.

St. Elizabeth’s has a variety of positions open, from entry-level to experienced, and clinical (RN, CNA, technologists, etc.) to non-clinical (food and nutrition, environmental services, transporter, etc.). Attendees will have an opportunity to talk with recruiters, have onsite interviews with hiring managers and learn about HSHS’ competitive benefits, incentives and sign-on bonuses for qualified positions. The event will also include lots of giveaways including gift cards and HSHS swag.

Registration is recommended. To pre-register, visit https://rb.gy/p8paob or check out St. Elizabeth’s website at www.steliz.org, click on “Classes and Events” and select “Community Events” in the dropdown box. Visit careers.hshs.org to view all current openings at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

For questions or more information, contact HSHS Community Sourcing Strategist Ashley Steinacher at Ashley.Steinacher@hshs.org.

