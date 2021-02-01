O’FALLON— Blood drives and donor centers are safe environments where staff and donors are screened to be sure they are healthy and well and have not been exposed to the virus. Donors with all blood types are greatly needed as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hundreds of blood drive cancellations but the need for blood is still constant.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, February 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive will be held in MVRBC’s mobile donor bus which will be parked in the hospital’s parking lot at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL.

All donors MUST make an appointment, no walk-ins. To schedule a donation time, call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to www.bloodcenter.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. All donors will also be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID. All donors will earn an e-gift card or a St. Patrick’s Day inspired t-shirt.

MVRBC is taking extra precautions to keep donors safe and healthy. Anyone not feeling well, has recently been tested for COVID-19, or has been in contact with someone being tested for COVID-19, is asked not to donate at this time but reschedule for an appointment for a later date.

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at http://www.bloodcenter.org/donate-blood/donating-blood/donor-eligibility.aspx.

