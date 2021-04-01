BELLEVILLE – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is re-introducing their RN Critical Care Fellowship program and are currently accepting applications at careers.hshs.org.

The program is a great opportunity for Registered Nurses (RNs) with at least one year of acute care experience with a desire to work in a Critical Care Unit (CCU).

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Critical Care Fellowship is an excellent opportunity for those nurses who wish to grow their cardiac knowledge and critical care skills so that they can learn to care for our acute patients in our ICU,” said intensive care unit nurse manager Kacey Frederking, RN. “We are happy to be able to offer this valuable fellowship opportunity.”

Participants of the program will work for one year on the Progressive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to build their skills. After successful completion of the Fellowship Program, they will be eligible to transfer to the intensive care unit. During the year-long program, the RNs will receive special classes, training and orientation to prepare them for serving patients and families with high-quality in this rewarding, patient-focused environment.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital serves as a teaching hospital for the Metro East region providing first-class residency programs and clinical educational opportunities. As a region leader in quality care and as a healing ministry founded on Franciscan traditions, St. Elizabeth's Hospital offers the right mix of support and clinical expertise to develop high-quality medical professionals for the future.

More like this: