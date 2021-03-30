O’FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announces the renaming of open MRI services at the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s O’Fallon Medical Building, located across the street from the hospital at 1512 N. Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, IL.

In early March 2020, St. Elizabeth’s reopened Mid America Imaging Open MRI after acquiring the service. Effective April 1, 2021, the imaging location will be renamed “HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Open MRI” and will become a service under the hospital.

Regular hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, the public can call the hospital’s centralized scheduling number of 618-222-4639.

Other services available in the O’Fallon Medical Building include X-ray, CT and mammography, the UrgiCare Center, HSHS Medical Group – O’Fallon Family Medicine, and Dr. Bradley Tissier, OB/GYN office.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Open MRI utilizes Hitachi’s Oasis High-Field Open Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging system at this location for its accommodating design that reassures patients, as well as a broad range of clinical capabilities and features to meet the demand of today’s diagnostic imaging professionals.

For patient comfort, the inside of the Oasis gantry provides a 270? unobstructed view which minimizes anxiety and claustrophobia and maximizes a more pleasant environment for the patient during the exam.

The combination of patient comfort with powerful technology and an ultra-fast workstation make patient exams as quick and smooth as possible. The imaging power is further boosted by an array of anatomically specific, optimized receiver coils that allow advanced imaging applications ranging from vascular to orthopedic to women’s health.

Jacqueline Owens, MHA, BS, RDMS, director of imaging at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital said, “We are proud to continue to provide convenient and advanced open MRI services for our patients by offering advanced diagnostic capabilities at several locations in the region.”

Ongoing safety precautions are in place at all St. Elizabeth’s locations for the safety of all. All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a mask upon entering the building and are asked to social distance while in HSHS facilities.

