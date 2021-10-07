O’FALLON — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will offer a virtual presentation on the latest information about breast health and breast cancer on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

The program will feature radiation oncologist CM Williams, MD, from St. Elizabeth’s Radiation Oncology Center. During her presentation titled, “The Basics of Breast Health,” Dr. Williams will discuss the importance of screenings for early detection, the current technology, and treatment options, and introduce members of the cancer care team at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon.

In addition, Dr. Williams will answer questions submitted by those attending. Questions can be submitted via the online registration form or by emailing StEMarketing@hshs.org. Questions must be received by October 19.

To register, visit https://www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Community/Basics-of-Breast-Health-Virtual-Presentation. A Zoom link will be sent after registration. The presentation is free to the public.

For more information call 618-607-5545.

https://static.riverbender.com/media/10072191423-202110_Breast-Health-Basics_Event-Flyer.pdf

