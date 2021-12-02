O’FALLON, IL— HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes St. Elizabeth’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“We are extremely proud of receiving this ‘A’ safety score on behalf of our patients,” said Elizabeth’s Interim President and CEO Brandon Fish. “It is a demonstration of the commitment that our colleagues and medical staff have to putting our patients first and providing high quality, safe care to the region, even during very difficult and trying times through a global pandemic.”

This makes the seventh reporting cohort in a row that St. Elizabeth’s received this top grade.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Trust in the health care system is a high priority for patients to feel comfortable that they are receiving quality care when they seek medical attention. We also remind the community to never forgo or delay seeking medical care for any type of emergency or annual preventative screenings,” Fish added.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see St. Elizabeth’s full grade and those of other health care entities, or access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

More like this:

Related Video: