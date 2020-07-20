O’FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is excited to announce the availability for in-person breastfeeding and childbirth classes for pregnant moms in the region.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, and the class schedule for the rest of 2020 has been set.

Classes are taught by a Registered Nurse from St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center and are open to any mom-to-be and their support person.

According to the March of Dimes, prenatal education is an important component of supporting healthy pregnancies. Prenatal education promotes the maintenance of healthy lifestyles during pregnancy and helps expectant mothers manage stress, support a healthy diet, avoid harmful chemicals and situations, recognize warning signs and symptoms that mean something may be wrong with their pregnancy, as well as prepare for labor and delivery.

Class dates are as follows:

Childbirth class dates are July 21 and July 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., for the Tuesday class series and the one-day class is Saturday, August 1, 2020 is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All are held in the Boardroom. Dates for the rest of 2020* are Tuesday Series #5-October 13, October 20 and October 27; Tuesday Series #6 - November 3, November 10 and November 17; Saturdays-September 12, October 10, November 7 and December 5.

Breastfeeding classes will also be held in the Boardroom from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on August 6. Dates for the rest of 2020* are September 3, October 1, November 12 and December 10.

Ongoing safety precautions are in place at the hospital for the safety of all. Patient temperatures will be taken, and each person will be asked additional COVID-19 related screening questions. All participants will also be required to wear a mask in the building and are asked to social distance.

For more information or to sign-up for any of the classes, call (618) 234-2120, ext. 31260 or visit https://steliz.org/Medical-Services/Women-Infants-Center/Education-Programs.

The St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers high quality care throughout the birthing process. Amenities at the Center include private rooms, a C-section suite, and post-partum care, an intermediate care nursery and pediatric physicians from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Visitor guidelines for the Women and Infants Center have recently been expanded to allow two designated visitors a day and visitors can change day to day.

*Class dates may change or be cancelled based on COVID-19 activity in the region in order to adhere to state guidance and regulations that may be imposed at the time.

