O’FALLON — Expectant moms can get all their “what to expect when expecting” questions answered by attending any or all the prenatal education programs offered by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the coming year.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, and the class schedule for 2024 is now available. It includes Prepared Childbirth and Breastfeeding Classes that are taught by a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center. Classes are open to any mom-to-be and their support person. The recommended time to attend is after 28 weeks.

“We want to make sure we are providing moms and families with the information they need so they are as prepared as they can be for the delivery, as well as taking their baby home,” shared Julie Brooks, RN, BSN, CLC, childbirth educator and lactation counselor at St. Elizabeth's Women and Infants Center. “We invite both the expectant mother and her support person to attend our educational classes, even if they haven’t decided where to deliver.”

With each prenatal class, participants are given a guided tour of St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center, which provides many amenities for expecting mothers. In addition to traditional pain management options, St. Elizabeth’s offers alternatives such nitrous oxide and Hydrotherapy tubs for mothers-to-be who meet safety guidelines. And it is important to note that an OB-certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) is available for 24/7 anesthesia coverage, plus a state-of-the-art C-section room is located within the unit. Following delivery, new moms and their support person can room together in a private postpartum room with the newborn.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center is recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, created by Cribs for Kids, as a Gold Safe Sleep Hospital. The hospital also has a partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians, who provide coverage 24/7. These pediatricians care for babies admitted to our Well or Intermediate Care Nurseries. The Intermediate Care Nursery is also staffed with specially trained nurses to care for babies born with special health care needs.

The Prepared Childbirth class is offered as two weekday evening sessions or an all-day Saturday class, while the Breastfeeding class is a weekday evening class. The full calendar of dates at St. Elizabeth’s can be reviewed on the Classes & Events section of the hospital website, www.steliz.org. For more information, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

