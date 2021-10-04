O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in partnership with Midwest Career Source (MCS) and St. Clair County’s Workforce Development Apprentice program, is offering an eight-week paid certified nurse assistant (CNA) program to create a bridge into the health care industry for those with little to no experience.

The program is an opportunity for those interested in health care to train on-the-job, while getting paid, to open the door to numerous career paths within the hospital and HSHS system. The program is also supported by the St. Clair County Workforce Development Apprenticeship Program. Participants are guaranteed a position at the hospital upon successful completion of the program objectives and testing.

Applications for the next cohort of the CNA program are being accepted at careers.hshs.org/jobs/40992 now through October 11. Training will start at the end of October.

The paidtraining program combines classroom education with hands-on clinical experience. It also allows these colleagues to sit for the IL state certified nurse assistant exam which can then be used to apply to local area nursing schools. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Provides tuition assistance for colleagues seeking to further their education in an approved health-related field.

“It’s a paid opportunity to learn. This program provides experiences, tools, and onsite training to enhance skills and give them added support to grow in the clinical care field,” said program facilitator Lleyna Gorka, RN, MSN. “With St. Elizabeth’s CNA program, we are instilling not only the clinical skills but the culture and tradition that comes with the long history of service at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.”

“St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is dedicated to the growth and development of new and current colleagues, from the beginning of a career with us through ongoing professional advancement programs and education assistance grants,” said St. Elizabeth’s Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson, DNP, RN.

The hospital also recently began a four-week RN internship program to add to other educational and job-training initiatives such as the RN residency, clinical ladder program, and more. For information on any of these programs and other opportunities, email Lleyna.Gorka@hshs.org or visit https://careers.hshs.org/.

About Midwest Career Source

Midwest Career Source was approved in 2012 as a private vocational school. MCS provides adult students with an evolving workplace and the opportunity to pursue career choices. to develop a variety of technical and workspace skills to transition into employment and to prepare for life-long learning. Over the past eight years, our staff has helped more than 80 students improve their study habits, comprehension, and test-taking skills. As a result, these students have earned better test scores and grades, and grown in self-esteem and confidence. We love celebrating those victories with our students.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville, and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org

