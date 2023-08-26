O’FALLON — On Friday, Nov. 3, at the 2023 Elizabethan Gala fundraiser, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation will present Catherine Taylor Yank, owner and CEO of Jim Taylor, Inc., aka Taylor Roofing, with the 2023 Elizabethan Award. The award recognizes Catherine Taylor Yank for her commitment to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the expansion of healthcare services in southwestern Illinois.

Catherine Taylor Yank is a longtime advocate of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and has dedicated years of service as a volunteer leader and philanthropist. Taylor Yank served on the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation Leadership Council (formerly the Friends of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Board) from 2009 to 2023. Likewise, she served on the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis Foundation Board until July of this year. In 2017, Taylor Yank and her husband Greg Yank donated a $1 million life insurance policy to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation in support of the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital capital campaign, receiving special recognition in the new hospital’s emergency department. Taylor Yank continues her generous support of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with Taylor Roofing serving as a perennial Diamond sponsor of the Elizabethan Gala.

Taylor Yank’s service extends to the greater Metro East community. She is a longtime Rotarian and is a member of the Rotary Club of O’Fallon Sunrise. In 2000 she was recognized as the Carl L. Schweinfurth Rotarian of the Year for her commitment to community service. She served as Rotary International District 6510’s Governor from 2005 to 2006 and remains active today.

About the Elizabethan Gala Fundraiser:

The Elizabethan Gala’s history spans over 30 years. Originally known as the “Elizabethan Holiday,” the traditional fall event was transformed into a gala fundraiser in 2012. Since that time, the Elizabethan Gala has become HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation’s signature event, raising more than $1.4 million for programs and equipment at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

This year’s Elizabethan will be held at the Regency Conference Center on Friday, Nov. 3, with the evening featuring cocktails and dinner, a short program, and dancing. All proceeds will support HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. For more information or to make reservations, visit steliz.org/gala or call 618-234-2120 ext. 12446.

