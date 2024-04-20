O’FALLON— HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the O’Fallon Police Department are partnering this month to offer a free program in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

A Sexual Assault Awareness and Self-Defense Class will be held on Monday, April 29 with two session options – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., both at Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The class is free and open to the public.

Topics and presenters for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Self-Defense Class include:

  • Sexual assault awareness and resources – Amy Signore, DNP, MSN, BS, RN, SANE-A/PA SANE, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
  • Pelvic health therapy – Stacie Dichsen, DPT, PT, WCS, TPS, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
  • Self-defense class – Officer Taylor Kalous and Officer Will Carter, O’Fallon Police Department

Registration is required to attend one of the sessions. Register by calling 618-234-2120, ext. 11573 or by emailing amy.signore@hshs.org.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

