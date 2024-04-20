O’FALLON— HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the O’Fallon Police Department are partnering this month to offer a free program in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

A Sexual Assault Awareness and Self-Defense Class will be held on Monday, April 29 with two session options – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., both at Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The class is free and open to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

Topics and presenters for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Self-Defense Class include:

Sexual assault awareness and resources – Amy Signore, DNP, MSN, BS, RN, SANE-A/PA SANE, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

– Amy Signore, DNP, MSN, BS, RN, SANE-A/PA SANE, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Pelvic health therapy – Stacie Dichsen, DPT, PT, WCS, TPS, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

– Stacie Dichsen, DPT, PT, WCS, TPS, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Self-defense class – Officer Taylor Kalous and Officer Will Carter, O’Fallon Police Department

Registration is required to attend one of the sessions. Register by calling 618-234-2120, ext. 11573 or by emailing amy.signore@hshs.org.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

More like this: