O’Fallon, Illinois - HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Casandra Rivera, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, wound care, to their medical team. Casandra sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Wound Clinic - O’Fallon, which is located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 3000, in O’Fallon.

As an advanced practice clinician in wound care, Casandra treats patients who have chronic wounds associated with inadequate circulation, poorly functioning veins or arteries and immobility.

Casandra earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing at South University in Savannah, Georgia. She received a post master’s degree, family nurse practitioner, from University of Massachusetts Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

To schedule an appointment with Casandra, please call 618-234-2120.

