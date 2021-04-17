You can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic.

“Limited ability to access and use technology is a major barrier to vaccine registration for some individuals. Most notably, our low-income populations – many of whom are frontline essential workers – and our seniors over 70 are at a disadvantage with online scheduling,” said Kim Luz, division director of community outreach for HSHS Illinois. “The HSHS call center makes the registration process more equitable to a diverse demographic in both urban and rural settings. With access to scheduling for HSHS vaccine clinics across the state, our colleagues and volunteers are ready to connect with you live and help you navigate the registration process.”

HSHS vaccine clinics are located in Springfield, Decatur, O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland, Illinois. To find one near you, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine. If you do not see a vaccine clinic in your area, check with your local county health department for more information on where you can receive the vaccine. You can also consider getting the COVID vaccine in Illinois counties that do not have a residency requirement— see below for some options!

Springfield: Our drive-thru care offers vaccines without an appointment onTuesdays only. Illinois residents who are 16 years and older can just show up and get the vaccine on the spot with proper identification. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday appointments are required by calling 1-844-216-4707 or by scheduling online. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine.

Drive-Thru Care

Appointment required Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Walk-ins welcome on Tuesday, April 20, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Located in Scheels’ parking lot

1118 Legacy Pointe Dr., Springfield, IL

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or you can schedule online.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations.

HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 S State Route 157, Suite 100 in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

Highland: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is hosting their next vaccine clinic on April 21, 2021. Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or you can schedule online.

Decatur: In Macon County, vaccine appointments are only available to adults 18 and older who live or work in Macon County. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule or schedule online.

Vaccines are being administered at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Clinic, located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur, and at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr., in Decatur.

How to make an appointment online

Residents can make an appointment online by signing up for our online patient portal called MyChart. It is free and easy to create an HSHS MyChart account. See the steps below to get started.

Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com

Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Vaccination” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.

