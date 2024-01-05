SPRINGFIELD— Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals in Illinois are pleased to announce the top nameschosen for babies born at each hospital in 2023.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon

Top Boy Name

Oliver

Top Girl Name

Amelia

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese

Top Boy Name

Wyatt

Top Girl Name

Ava

HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield

Top Boy Name

Hudson

Top Girl Name

Aurora

Article continues after sponsor message

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham

Top Boy Name

Oliver

Top Girl Name

Harper

HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield

Top Boy Names

Liam and Ryker (tied)

Top Girl Name

Eleanor

These names were part of the over 4,400 babies delivered at these hospitals in 2023.

The Women and Infant Centers at these HSHS Illinois hospitals in Springfield, O’Fallon, Effingham, Breese and Litchfield provide compassionate care for women and infants throughout pregnancy, labor, delivery and in the time after delivery.

For those in the Metro East area, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese have a partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. St. Elizabeth’s partners with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians to provide coverage 24/7 to care for babies admitted to the hospital’s well or intermediate care nurseries and to care for any pediatric patient in the emergency department. For more information about the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org/baby.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese partners with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon to offer immediate, real-time ultrasounds and consultations with neonatologists through telemedicine technology, as well as 24-hour consultation service with expert perinatologists. For more information about the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, visit stjoebreese.com/baby.

For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

More like this: