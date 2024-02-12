O’FALLON — In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care is holding their annual “Cram the Car” food drive this month for the Catholic Urban Program food pantry to help those struggling with food insecurity.

Community members are invited to “cram” a Home Care car by donating non-perishable items. On Friday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a HSHS Home Care branded car will be parked on the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus at the main entrance canopy (blue “Hospital” sign) accepting donations of items or monetary contributions.

Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement services supervisor for HSHS Home Care, shared, “Our HSHS Mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. In this tradition, we are privileged that patients and families trust us with their care and the care of their loved ones,” she said. “We place our patients at the center of all we do, including remaining committed to the communities where they live and where we serve. That is why we conduct outreach events like our ‘Cram the Car” to provide for the needs of the community.”

Some non-perishable items that the food pantry could use are:

Boxed meals (Hamburger Helper, Rice-a-Roni)

Pancake mix and syrup

Jelly

Canned fruit

Pasta sauce

Cereal

Granola

Sugar free canned fruit

Low salt canned vegetables

Large boxes of oatmeal

…as well as any other non-perishable items. When donating, please check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.

For more information about the drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement services supervisor for HSHS Home Care, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care, visit www.hshshomecare.org.

