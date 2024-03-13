BREESE — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) recently began a virtual speaker series entitled “I Have a Dream…” to reflect on revealing and embodying racial healing for all people, thanks to a Healing Illinois grant. This dialogue began during Black History Month and will continue monthly through June, as we approach Juneteenth.

On Thursday, March 14 from noon to 1 p.m., Renita Robinson, Ed.D., vice president of Health Equity, Prevea Health, will give a presentation entitled, “I Have a Dream of Achieving Health Equity.” All events are virtual, free of charge and open to the public. More information can be found at stjoebreese.com/events.

Healing Illinois is an initiative led by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Field Foundation of Illinois. Statewide, 184 recipients will receive $4.5 million in funding for community-based activities to advance racial healing. In Southern Illinois, this grant is awarded by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

The HSHS hospitals in Southern Illinois are fostering community conversations about racial healing with grant funds from Healing Illinois. St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and its HSHS affiliated hospitals, including HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, are working together to foster this dialogue in Southern Illinois.

