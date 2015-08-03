HIGHLAND – St. Louis Small Business Monthly has recognized Howard Held, CPA as a “Top Accountant” in the St. Louis region for their annual feature. Each year the publication features top accountants from the St. Louis area as chosen by readers of the magazine. Howard was one of only 13 people recognized this year by the magazine.

Howard is a Manager in Scheffel Boyle’s Highland office and has been with the firm since 1983. He graduated from Bradley University in 1978 with his Bachelor’s Degree and has worked in public accounting ever since. His specialties include audit and tax services for governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, and the agricultural industry.Howard is extremely active in his local community and has volunteered countless hours of his own time toward a variety of causes, and has even won the Highland Chamber of Commerce’s “Person of the Year” award due to his community activism and professional dedication.

“I am very honored and touched for being selected for this award. From my point of view, I don’t feel that I should be singled out as the recipient. Whatever skills I have and whatever opportunities I have been given to utilize those skills are the direct result of Scheffel Boyle and my fellow employees. This award is proof of the cooperation and support that I have received from this professional team,” Howard said. “I have always taken pride in the completeness and quality of service given to clientele and that workman ethic, that I credit my parents for, is further enhanced by the firm. It is part of the Scheffel Boyle way of doing things. And I would also like to thank any and all people who nominated and voted for me to win this award. I hope they are reading this and that they know how special this is for me and I appreciate their efforts very much.”

Howard and the other dozen honorees will be featured in the August issue of St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

