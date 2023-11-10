ROXANA - The Roxana Shells football team is taking their playoff run on the road for the first time this weekend when they travel north just shy of Bloomington to take on the Stanford Olympia Spartans.

Those not wanting to make the trek north might be interested in how to watch the game from home.

Fans are advised not to trust any shady-looking or unknown links, because there will be no free streams. Instead, fans can watch the official IHSA-sponsored NFHS livestream.

A subscription is necessary to access the stream and starts out at $11.99 a month or $79.99 for an entire year.

The game between the Shells kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

If you haven't been following the Shells, catch up with this quarterfinal game preview.

