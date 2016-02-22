First if you do not have an account with RiverBender.com you will to do that. You can create an account here and read about how to here.

GETTING STARTED

After you have created an account and logged in, the next step is to decide what type of ad you want to create. We have several version to choose from.

Free Premium Enhanced Choice Employment

Employment ads cost a small fee to post on RiverBender.com. Only paid ads are allowed under the 'employment' category.

Choice ads are featured on our Facebook page, in our daily mailer, the homepage, and landing page of the classifieds. They are also featured at the top of the search results.

Premium ads are a way of getting more exposure out of your ad. These ads are featured in our daily mailer, and on our homepage in the classifieds section. These ads are also shown on the top of search results, and featured on the classifieds landing page.

Enhanced ads are also a way of getting more exposure out of your ad, however at a discounted price these ads are only featured on the landing page of classifieds and are also shown on the top of search results.

All these types of ads run as long as you need them to. You also have the ability to upload as many photos as you need to help sell your ad.

Keep in mind that if you chose the free type of classified ad you can 'promote' the ad to premium or enhanced at any time.

CREATING THE AD

After you have chosen which type of classified ad you to create you are then asked for a 'Category' and 'Subcategory' (not all categories have a subcategory). If you select the autos category you will be presented with additional form fields like year, make and model. These are used to help search results.

Next is the title. A descriptive title is very important. Be as descriptive as possible to help with search results and to spike user interest in your item you are trying to sell. For example: You are renting a house. A bad title would be 'for rent'. A better title would be '3 bedroom house for rent in Bethalto'.

Article continues after sponsor message

The description field gives you as much room as you need, there are no max word or max character usage, so use this area to fill out as much information as possible about your ad. You may also use this area to describe to the user how to contact you about your ad including home phone, cell phone and/or email address.

If you want you can also provide the user with a map of the items location with a link to google maps for driving directions.

Once the 'Continue' button is clicked, your ad is no active on RiverBender.com. You will then be asked for payment if you selected the Premium, Enhanced or Employment type classified ad.

ADDING PHOTOS

If you have any photos you want to attach to your add you simply click the add photos button, browse your computer for the photos, click 'ok' then click the upload button. After the photos have uploaded you can then change the order that they appear by dragging and dropping them in the order that you want the to appear in.

You can add photos to your ads at anytime by logging into RiverBender.com -> My Account -> My Ads -> Manage Photos.

Mobile: RiverBender.com -> My Account -> My Ads -> + Photos

EDITING THE AD

After the ad is created you can go in at anytime and modify any part of the ad. You can place it in a different category, change the title and description, price, etc. You can add photos to your item at anytime by logging into RiverBender.com -> My Account -> My Ads -> Edit.

Mobile: RiverBender.com -> My Account -> My Ads -> Edit.

DELETING THE AD

When the ad has been sold or rented its time to remove the ad from RiverBender.com. To delete your ad at anytime log into RiverBender.com -> My Account -> My Ads -> Delete. This will delete the ad and any photos attached to it.

Mobile: RiverBender.com -> My Account -> My Ads -> Delete.

EXPIRATION NOTICE

All ads on RiverBender.com run for 30 days. At the end of 30 days our server will send out notifications that the ad(s) will soon expire. As a user you will get 3 notices from us when your ad is about to expire. This notification will allow you to keep the ad running or delete the ad if you forgot to remove it if the item was sold. However if you fail to renew your ad after the notices have gone out, your ad will automatically be removed with no further notification.

More like this: