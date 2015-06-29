Hovey earns Louisville Slugger High School All-America honor
Edwardsville's Jordan Hovey had one of the St. Louis area's best seasons at the plate in 2015.
Hovey, who played shortstop for the Tigers, hit .382 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring 46 runs while sporting a .526 on-base percentage and an .800 slugging percentage in 102 at-bats for the Tigers' 35-2 season this year.
Hovey's season was recognized in a big way recently as he was named to the Louisville Slugger High School All-American team; the team was revealed in the current issue of Collegiate Baseball News (baseballnews.com). Hovey was joined by Alton's Bryan Hudson, who was named to the team as a pitcher
“I'd never even been all-(Southwestern Conference) before,” Hovey said. “It's fun to get an award like this, really exciting.”
Hovey's numbers took a sharp climb from 2014, when he hit .234 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 77 at-bats for the Tigers. “I'd been hitting the same way for the previous two years,” Hovey said, “and I added a leg kick that helped. Mostly, though, it was a mental thing; I learned from my mistakes and had a lot of help from my teammates.
“It's a timing thing, and my teammates were always there to help when they saw something. I stayed even-keel about things as well, and that really helped.”
While being named to the team was a honor, Hovey admitted he'd rather have played a bit longer for the Tigers, who were eliminated in the IHSA Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinals by O'Fallon. “I'd rather have played longer,” Hovey said, “but we still had a great season.”
Hovey will be playing next season at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel.
