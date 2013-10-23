Houston Community College President and Health Coordinators Visit L&C Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Lewis and C lark Community College Dental Hygiene students talk about the program and their

Lewis and Clark Community College Dental Hygiene students talk about the program and their experiences with Dr. Betty Young (far right), HCC Coleman College president, and her faculty members who were in town to meet with Lewis and Clark President Dr. Dale Chapman and Donna Meyer, Dean of Health Sciences, regarding the college's success with the Mobile Health Unit and Family Health Clinic as well as the inter-professional collaboration focus with nursing, dental assisting, dental hygiene, occupational therapy college's nursing, dental assisting, dental hygiene, occupational therapy and exercise science programs. Pictured from left: Lewis and Clark Dental Hygiene students Victoria Kromraj and Molly Killebrew, L&C Dental Hygiene Professor and Coordinator Michelle Singley, HCC director of physical therapy assistant program Michele Boight, L&C Dental Hygiene student Emily Baltisberger and Young.

Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer.