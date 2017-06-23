House Speaker Michael Madigan issues statement on budget crisis
SPRINGFIELD – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan issued the following statement Friday:
“President Cullerton and I met earlier this morning to discuss a way to end the Rauner budget crisis. We were scheduled to meet together with Leaders Radogno and Durkin. We were deeply disappointed that both Republican leaders chose to cancel their participation in our meeting, rather than sit down with us and work to advance a balanced budget. It is difficult to move forward on a bipartisan budget when both Republican leaders refuse to meet.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: