ALTON - For the first time in Illinois history, the House of Representatives will begin virtual committee hearings on March 1st. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) to serve on six key committees in the legislature, with all six committees scheduled to convene next week.

With many important issues facing the State, all eyes will be on the Labor & Commerce Committee hearing scheduled Thursday to discuss Illinois’ unemployment agency. According to Representative Amy Elik, “It has been almost a year since thousands of Illinoisans were sent to the unemployment line as a result of Governor Pritzker’s closures. Unfortunately today, the same issues of fraud and delayed payments continue unresolved. I hope the agency provides a plan to make improvements instead of offering more excuses.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to serving on the Labor & Commerce Committee, Representative Elik’s committee assignments for the 102nd Illinois General Assembly include Appropriations-Human Services; Elementary & Secondary Education: School Curriculum & Policies; Energy & Environment; Revenue & Finance; and Transportation: Regulation, Roads committee.

Rep. Elik added, “With nearly 4,000 bills filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, I want to hear from my constituents concerning their support or opposition to these bills. I encourage people with an opinion to send my office an e-mail at elik@ilhousegop.org or call 618-433-8046.”

The Illinois House is scheduled to begin its first virtual hearing on Monday, March 1st beginning daily at 9:00 a.m., through Friday, March 5th.

More like this: