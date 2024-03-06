WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives approved a spending package that includes legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) to protect veterans from losing their Second Amendment rights without due process. Bost’s proposal, which restricts the Department of Veterans Affairs' from automatically submitting veterans' names for background checks when they need help managing their finances, is expected to pass the Senate this weekend and then be signed into law.

"For far too long, men and women who donned the uniform to protect our constitutional rights have had their own rights violated," said Bost. "No veteran should lose their constitutional right to bear arms simply because they need help managing their finances. As a Marine and a proud gun owner, I can think of no Americans I’d trust more to responsibly own firearms than our veterans. And if a veteran is determined to be a danger to themselves or others, let a judge make that decision – not some D.C. bureaucrat. I am honored the House approved my legislation and look forward to it soon being signed into law.”

The House and Senate each previously approved an amendment sponsored by Bost to stop the automatic referrals without a court's order. Bost's effort has the support of the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mission Roll Call, National Defense Committee, Vets 4 Vet Leadership, Veteran Warriors, Catholic War Veterans, and National Association for Gun Rights.

