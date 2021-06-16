HOUSE PASSES BOST BACKED VETERANS BILLS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States House of Representatives today voted on a package of seven bills to improve care, benefits, and services for veterans. The package included two of Bost’s bills, the VA HELP Act, which would strengthen hiring standards for human resources staff at VA medical centers, as well as the GI Bill Transferability Protection Act, which would ensure that military spouses or dependents are not on the hook for repaying GI Bill expenses for circumstances out of their control.

“I was proud to support all seven veterans’ bills that passed the House today. They will continue our work to honor and care for all those who have served,” said Bost. “I was particularly happy to see my two bills pass with bipartisan support. The GI Bill Transferability Protection Act would make it clear that the servicemember, not their spouse or dependent, is responsible for repaying GI Bill expenses if they fail to fulfill their service obligation. The VA HELP Act would establish qualification standards and performance metrics for VA HR professionals to help them bring the very best staff on board. I hope to see all these proposals passed in the Senate soon.”

The following bills were passed out of the House today:

H.R. 290, as amended: The GI Bill Transferability Protection Act of 2021

H.R. 293: The VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance (HELP) Act

H.R. 2545: To amend title 38, United States Code, to clarify the role of doctors of podiatric medicine in the Department of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes

H.R. 2093: The Veterans and Family Information Act

H.R. 2726: The VA FOIA Reform Act of 2021

H.R. 1257, as amended: The Homeless Veterans CREDIT Act, as amended

H.R. 2429: The VA Police Improvement and Accountability Act

