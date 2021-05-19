WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted in support of nine bills to help our nation’s veterans. Bost introduced one of the bills, the VA Camera Reporting (VCR) Act, alongside Rep. David McKinley (WV-01). This legislation would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to report to Congress on the use and maintenance of all cameras used for patient safety and law enforcement purposes in VA medical facilities.

“The bills that we passed today touch nearly every aspect of VA and will protect veterans and employees, increase transparency and accountability, and support veterans who are homeless, in school, transitioning out of the military, and struggling with their mental health,” said Bost. “I was proud to support all nine of them. I was particularly glad to see the VCR Act, which I sponsored alongside my friend, Rep. McKinley, pass. The VCR Act will improve the use of cameras in VA medical facilities so that veterans are safer seeking the care that they have earned. I hope to see all of these good-faith proposals passed by the Senate and signed into law soon.”

The following bills were passed out of the House today:

H.R. 1510: The VA Camera Reporting (VCR) Act

H.R. 2494: The VET OPP Act

H.R. 2441: The Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act

H.R. 2704: Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021

H.R. 2788: The Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act

H.R. 240: The Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act

H.R. 711: The West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021

H.R. 2167: The GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act

H.R. 2878: The Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act

