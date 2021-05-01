FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 17, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0 (Three-and-a-half innings, 15-run rule): McGivney continues its hot start as Christian Logue allowed one hit in four innings as the Griffins defeated North Greene at Griffins Field.

Jacob McKee and Gabe Smith led the way for the Griffins with two hits and two RBIs on the day, with Riley Strack having a hit and two RBIs, Ryker Keller had a hit and RBi, both Jackson Rodgers and Drew Sowerwine both had hits, Gerold Myatt had two RBIs and Matthew Gierer, Riley Knobeloch and A.J. Sutberry all had RBIs.

Logue struck out six and walked no one in gaining the win for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 8-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC OFF TO BIG BASEBALL START ON NEW FIELD

GLEN CARBON - The baseball team at Father McGivney Catholic High School has combined very good pitching, good aggressive hitting and the contributions of both seniors and younger players to begin the season off 8-0. McGivney is the hottest baseball team in the area.

That, combined with the opening of the school's new ballpark, Griffins Field, has created a very positive buzz around the team, and head coach Chris Erwin couldn't be any happier with how things have started.

"I am very pleased with the start," Erwin said in an interview. "We had a plan about what we wanted to do in the first 10 games, and so far, we are executing the plan very well."

All three components of the Griffins --- offense, defense and pitching --- have worked well together to help the team of to the undefeated start.

"It's a combination of the offense, defense and pitching," Coach Erwin said, "which is how you win most games. But we've been taking good approaches at the plate, and our pitchers are going a great job of throwing strikes and utilizing pitch counts."

The team's senior leadership has also come into play, and combined with a good core of younger players, it's made the Griffins a great team to watch.

"We have a strong group of seniors," Erwin said, "and they have been waiting a long time to play. They're hungry for wins, they're hungry for success, and we're complimented by a great group of young players."

Seniors Drew Sowerwine and Jackson Rodgers are the leaders of the pitching staff, both getting off to 2-0 starts. While Rodgers has only allowed three hits in his two starts, Sowerwine tossed a one-hitter in the very first game at Griffins Field, then tossed a four-inning no-hitter against East Alton-Wood River in his next start.

Offensively, Gabe Smith is leading the team, hitting .652 with one homer and 12 RBIs, while Sowerwine is hitting .571 with two homers and a team-leading 16 RBIs. It's a lineup where everyone has contributed very well.

"Up and down the lineup, we don't have too many holes," Erwin said, "and we've got a group that really likes to hit the ball well."

The team is gelling exceptionally well and feeling very confident in itself on all levels. And the possibility of the IHSA having a state baseball tournament series is motivating the Griffins as well.

"I think the boys are feeling really confident," Erwin said, "the coaching staff is confident in our abilities and skill sets. And I think the added bonus of a playoff series has really charged this group."

The opening of Griffins Field has also been a big factor in the team's success, as the players have a home ballpark to call their own.

"Without a doubt," Erwin said. "The ballpark is such an enjoyable, comfortable place to play and watch a game."

There's still a lot of baseball still to play, including games in the Prairie State Conference. Erwin feels very good about his team's immediate future and chances of success.

""We've got a long way to go," Erwin said, "and a lot of conference games to go. But I'm looking forward to the boys to get a little bit better every day."

Erwin enjoys coaching the Griffins, and is very happy to be a part of a very supportive school.

"This is such a great program," Erwin said, "the boys bring a great energy to the park every day, they're a great group to be around, and the same thing to be said about the school. We're just going to go week-by-week, and see what the next team and opportunity brings."

