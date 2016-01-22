Hot Shots, Illinois Business Journal co-host "Business After 5" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill and the Illinois Business Journal co-hosted the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber's January 2016 "Business After 5" networking event. Pictured (L to R) are: Hotshots co-owner Jim Krueger, Hotshots co-owner Donna Krueger, Illinois Business Journal co-owner Al Ortbals, Illinois Business Journal co-owner Dennis Grubaugh and Hotshots general manager John Callahan. SEE VIDEO BELOW: Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip