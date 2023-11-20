HIGHLAND - A nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser is making its way to Highland this December, and bringing with it hot chocolate, beautiful holiday lights, and family fun - all to support a great cause and see more wishes granted this holiday season.

A Hot Chocolate ‘Walk For Wishes” fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Highland Town Square. Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for youths age 5-17, and free for children age 4 & under. Visit this link to register online.

Walk For Wishes participants will kick off the holiday season with a cup of hot chocolate and a stroll through a holiday lights display adorning Highland Town Square. The event will also feature a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Santa, as well as a scavenger hunt activity for children ages 5 and under.

The full schedule of activities is as follows: 11 a.m. - Check-in (at the north side of the gazebo)

11 a.m. - Check-in for Scavenger Hunt for ages 5 and under

12 to 3 p.m. - Meet and greet, photos with Santa

12 p.m. - Leisurely walk along the path

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that celebrates the more than 315,000 wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes. The family-friendly event is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends.

To register for the upcoming Hot Chocolate ‘Walk For Wishes,” donate to a walker, or find out more, visit this link. Contact Ashley White with any other questions at awhite@illinois.wish.org or (312) 602-9419.

