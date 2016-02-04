ALTON – Blonde or amber, pilsner or ale, bottle or draft. The decisions are endless at Hops House, the all-new neighborhood hangout at Argosy Casino Alton.

Craft beer takes center stage here with 77 varieties to choose from, complemented by a menu that delivers contemporary pub fare with beer-pairing suggestions.

“This is a fantastic addition to our lineup of food-and-beverage offerings,” said Joelle Shearin, General Manager at Argosy Casino Alton. “Hops House has broad appeal not only for our players but for anyone who enjoys a vibrant bar atmosphere and quality craft beer. We took special care to bring in a wide variety of labels that resonate with discerning beer-enthusiasts as well as the casual consumer.”

Among the labels offered are local brewery 4204 Main St. Brewery, as well as Old Bakery Beer Company, Schlafly, and many others including an exclusive brew “Argosy Ale”. Hops House will also feature a Nitro Tap that will open with Founder’s Oatmeal Stout. The bar and kitchen will will offer late-night hours daily. Hops House will feature great views of HD TVs featuring all major sporting events, and guests can order from “The Argosy Angels,” a team of servers assembled especially for Hops House.

Another attraction for patrons is the Hops House Passport program, which offers food items, gifts and other rewards for frequent visitors. The ultimate prize is to become a “Beer Baron” and earn your own barstool in Hops House.

Argosy Casino Alton offers the latest and most popular slots and table games, and is a member of Penn National Gaming’s Marquee Rewards® family of casinos. For more information regarding Argosy Alton, please visit argosyalton.com, facebook.com/ArgosyAlton, or twitter.com/ArgosyAlton.

