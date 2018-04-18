GLEN CARBON – McGivney Catholic sophomore Macy Hoppes is the type of athlete that still populates the halls of high schools these days.

The three-sport athlete.

Hoppes is on the Griffin volleyball team in the fall, the girls' basketball team in the winter and the girls' soccer team in the spring. Her soccer talents were on display for the spectators at Monday's 5-0 Griffin win over Centralia; Hoppes scored twice for McGivney, hitting the back of the net in the 17th and 46th minutes en route to the win under some tough conditions; the temperatures hovered in the low 40s and a stiff wind made it feel much colder.

“It's windy,” Hoppes said of Monday's conditions. “So far throughout the season, we've dealt a lot of bad conditions; it's been an awful spring.”

Hoppes gave her teammates credit for her brace (two goals in soccer) against the Annies. “I couldn't do it without my team,” Hoppes said. “They had the assists and we work together – it's a team goal.”

The Griffins are a young team this season, with only five juniors and seniors on the roster. “The majority of the team is freshmen and sophomores,” Hoppes – one of the sophomores on the roster – said. “We have room to grow; each year, we're gaining more and more incoming freshmen.”

