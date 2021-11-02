DECATUR - Hope Roderick of Glen Carbon opened the season with Millikin University on a relay this past weekend as the Big Blue opened their season.

The Big Blue men's and women's swim teams opened their 2021-22 season at the Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invite on October 30. Millikin faced the host Titans, North Central, and Rose-Hulman and placed second on both the men's and women's side. Illinois Wesleyan took first place on the men's side with an overall score of 148. Millikin scored 62 to take second. The host Titans were also the top squad on the women's side with 129 points. Millikin took the second slot with 92 points.

The Big Blue posted the top time in three races. Millikin's women's relay team of Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.), Grace Meacham (Gig Harbor, Wash., H.S.), Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.), and Aly Barnes (Jackson, NJ, H.S.) took first place in the 500 yard freestyle relay with a time of 5:03. 86. Roderick posted the top time in the 200 yard butterfly with her time of 2:28.81. The team of Duesterhaus, Barnes and Liv Marquardt (Vandalia, H.S.) notched a Millikin win in the 300 yard medley relay with a time of 3:15.25.

