COLLINSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit and no-kill animal rescue, is hosting a trivia fundraising event with a “Beach Party” theme on Saturday, Jan. 21. Prizes will be awarded to the “best dressed” people and teams, and the trivia questions will all be related to beach fun.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia and other games starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Madison County Fireman’s Hall, located at 9510 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

The cost is $20 per person or $200 for a team of six to 10 people. Jackie Spiker, the co-founder of Hope Animal Rescues, said the event is a fun way to spend a Saturday evening.

“We hope that many readers who are looking for something fun to do on a Saturday join us for our trivia,” she said. “It is a great way to meet new people, laugh, and win some prizes!”

Outside food is allowed, but not outside alcohol - there will be an open bar at the event, and the team fee includes free draft beer until the seventh round.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will also feature other games and activities, such as a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and a “heads or tails” coin-toss game, which Spiker said are popular ways to win prizes.

“The 50/50 is very popular and usually is a high dollar [amount] to the winner, and then the heads or tails is a fun game everyone enjoys,” she said. “The silent auction has some really nice baskets that people bid hard on.”

All proceeds from the event go toward Hope Animal Rescues and help the organization continue its mission of saving dogs’ lives.

“Hope Animal Rescues was founded 17 years ago and their mission is to save dogs from death at animal control facilities,” Spiker said. “To date, we have rescued over 5,000 dogs from local animal controls and given them a new life in a loving home.

To buy tickets or learn more about this event, see the event listing on Riverbender.com.

More like this: