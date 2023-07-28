GODFREY - Drivers stopping at the corner of Humbert Road and Alby Street in Godfrey on Saturday will be greeted by members of Hope Animal Rescues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The no-kill rescue is hosting its second annual Road Block Donation Drive, and all proceeds will benefit Hope Animal Rescues.

Volunteers will be posted near the stop signs of the four-way intersection with buckets to collect donations, as well as signs with QR codes if you’d rather scan them to donate online.

Hope Animal Rescues Co-Founder Jackie Spiker said the organization has been giving dogs a second chance at life since it was founded in 2005.

“Our mission is to rescue dogs from animal control facilities the day they are to be euthanized,” Spiker said. “Then we rehabilitate them if need be, we have them vetted, and offer them for adoption to the public.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Spiker said the funds from this year’s Donation Drive will be used to help fund spaying, neutering, heartworm testing, and much more to help rescued dogs be placed for adoption. She noted that the event brought in thousands of dollars in donations last year.

“We’re excited to do it - last time we did it, we raised almost $4,000,” she said. “We’re hoping to get about half [that] this time, because it’s going to be hot tomorrow.”

With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday and temperatures projected to reach the mid-90s, Spiker said volunteers will be staying cool with plenty of Gatorade and water on hand (and their air-conditioned cars, if needed).

To find out more about Hope Animal Rescues and the work they do, visit their website or Facebook page.

More like this:

Related Video: