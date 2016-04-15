O'FALLON, IL - Raising the "woof" in O'Fallon Illinois! Don't miss out on the tiniest race in town!

Join the folks at Hope Animal Rescues for their First Doggie Dash & Dawdle .1K Benefiting Hope Animal Rescues! This tiny race will make a BIG impact on homeless dogs across the Midwest.

This is NOT a one K run. It is a POINT-ONE K run, approximately a city block! The grueling 0.1K Run starts at the Caboose in downtown O'Fallon, IL and ends back at Mandy's Bar at 108 E State Street O'Fallon IL.

This is a race that EVERYONE can finish! Participants can walk, dance, jump, skip, do the bunny hop, electric slide, or roll across the finish line!

Mandy's Bar, located in O'Fallon IL and Club Paws Inc, located in Alton IL, are sponsoring this micro run to go a long way towards helping homeless dogs residing at Hope Animal Rescues.

Hope Animal Rescues is a non-profit dog rescue that has saved over 2,500 dogs in the past 10 years. Hope Rescues pulls dogs on their last day of life from animal controls and cares for them until they are able to find them a forever home.

It all starts 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 7th, 2016. We know you can't wait to register... Just do it!

Participates receive:

An official 0.1K Official Finisher Shirt

A coveted 0.1k race sticker to prove your amazing athletic skill

plus, craziest costume prizes, raffle, silent Auction, and food at Mandy's Bar AND A GREAT TIME!

Registration fees are $30 ($35 on Race Day), interested folks can sign up online via Active.com or pick up paper forms at Mandy's Bar. For more information contact Melody McGowan at 618-301-6567 or melodymcgowan61@gmail.com.

