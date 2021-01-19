GODFREY - Hope Animal Rescue was a place full of smiles and laughter on Tuesday during a visit by Kris Rotonda from Jordan's Way. Kris has been visiting shelters in all 50 states to help with fundraising. Hope Animal Rescue in Godfrey had a difficult year in 2020, losing three key fundraisers and likely about $70,000 in donations.

However, because of Rotonda, other donors and a special donation by retired Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle and his wife, Jamie, of $10,000 it was day of hope for the shelter.

A total of $22,910 was raised in four hours, which Jackie Spiker, a co-founder of Hope Rescue, said was "incredible."

Spiker said Hope Animal Rescue's total was the highest in the country on Rotonda's journey, topping a shelter in West Virginia's $21,000 and all because of the kind donors.

"This was a huge blessing for us," Spiker said. "This gave us 'hope' that things will get better.

Hope Animal Rescue's mission is pure: "We are an all-age, all-breed, no-kill rescue. We as Hope Animal Rescues save dogs on their last day of life from animal control facilities and provide them a true second chance in our facility and our adoption program. We believe that all pets should be treated with dignity, respect, and kindness. We believe in showing compassion and working to rehabilitate abused and abandoned pets.

"At Hope Animal Rescues, we educate people and our communities about the importance of these principles as well as the importance of spaying and neutering to reduce the number of abandoned pets."

"We are a true Rescue for animals. Our goals are to promote spay/neuter, stop the use of gas chambers to kill our homeless pets, and to educate people on how to treat all animals with respect and dignity."