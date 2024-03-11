ST. LOUIS, MO – Join us for an egg-citing Easter Brunch at VUE, nestled within 612North Event Space + Catering! Happening from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 31st, 2024, this event promises a family-friendly celebration like no other. Perched atop the historic Cutlery Building at 612 North 2nd Street, VUE offers a picture-perfect backdrop for your Easter festivities, with sweeping views of downtown, the iconic Gateway Arch, and the charming St. Louis skyline.

Our menu is bursting with flavors to delight every palate, featuring tantalizing treats like Prime Rib and Ham Carving Station, Quiche, Chicken and Waffles, French Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, Bagels and Lox, and savory Charcuterie Boards. Bottomless Mimosas will also be available to keep the celebrations flowing! Guests can enjoy this unlimited brunch buffet for an hour and a half.

Guests can also capture memorable moments with our interactive photo booth, where you can strike a pose with the Easter Bunny against a backdrop of lush greenery. It’s the perfect opportunity for families to create lasting memories together!

General admission for adults is $64.95 and for kids (3-12) is $14.95. Unlimited mimosas are available at $22.

“At 612North, we’re all about bringing families together to celebrate special moments, and Easter is no exception,” said Munsok So, President and CEO of So Hospitality Group, the proud owner and operator of 612North Event Space + Catering, Drunken Fish, and Kimchi Guys.

Make sure to hop on over to secure your spot! Advance reservations are required, so visit 612north.com to purchase tickets or call 314-899-0612 today.

For more information about So Hospitality Group, check out www.drunkenfish.com , www.612north.com , and www.kimchiguys.com .

