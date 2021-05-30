ALTON --- The O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots scored four runs in both the fifth and eighth innings, and hit three home runs on their way to an 11-4 win over the Alton River Dragons in a Prospects League baseball game played Saturday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Cade Hohl, Nick Hoffmann and Stephen Randazzo II had the Hoots' homers on the evening, all of them their first of the season, in holding the River Dragons to four runs on eight hits. Alton committed four errors to O'Fallon's one.

The Hoots scored once in the first, but the River Dragons took the lead with two in the third. Both teams traded runs in the fourth before O'Fallon scored four in the fifth to take the lead for good, with both teams trading runs again in the seventh before O'Fallon scored four more times in the eighth to put the game away.

Alton's Mike Hampton had two hits for the River Dragons, along with Clayton Dean, while Adam Stilts of Alton had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, while Alec Nigut and David Harris also had hits.

Hohl led the way for O'Fallon with four hits and two RBIs, while Hoffman had a hit and two RBIs, Randazzo and Drew Pollum had a hit and drove home a run each and both Jamie Young and Clayton Stephens also had a hit each.

Caden Wilson was the winning pitcher for the Hoots, allowing three runs on six hits in five-and-two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out three, while Adam Drewry gave up a run on two hits, walking two and fanning four in two-and-one-thirds innings, and Trent Glidewell of Maryville and SIU-Edwardsville pitched the ninth, walking three and striking out one.

Drew Patterson was charged with the loss for Alton, going four-and-one-thirds innings, conceding six runs on six his, walking three and striking out five, while Geoff Withers of Civic Memorial threw two innings, fanning three and Brandon Hampton of CM threw the final two-and-two-thirds innings, giving up five runs on three hits while walking one and also fanning five.

The River Dragons are now 1-1, and go on the road for the first time Sunday in a game at the Springfield Sliders, with the first pitch at Robin Roberts Stadium in Lanphier Park coming at 5:05 p.m. After having Memorial Day off on Monday, Alton plays at the Cape Catfish in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday in a 7:05 p.m. start, then play a home-and-home series against the Burlington, Ia., Bees, with the first game at Lloyd Hopkins Field at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, then play at Burlington on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

