

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is in the middle of the season for 2012 Girls' Basketball League. The two month-long league consists of five teams in the 1st/2nd grade division, six teams in the 3rd/4th grade division and six teams in the 5th/6th grade division. There are over 150 players among 17 teams in the league; up from 90 players among eight teams in the 2011 season. The season will conclude with a tournament, scheduled for December 17-22.

The 2013 Boys' Basketball League is underway with practices and the season opener is scheduled for Saturday, January 5. There are eight teams in the 1st/2nd grade division, ten teams in the 3rd/4th grade division and seven teams in the 5th/6th grade division. There are nearly 240 players among 25 teams in the league; up from 120 players among 13 teams in the 2012 season. The league will run January-February and conclude with a tournament, tentatively scheduled for February 18 - March 1.





This year was the first time that the 1st/2nd grade division was introduced into the leagues. For both leagues, teams within the 1st/2nd grade division will play eight regular season games and teams within the 3rd/4th and 5th/6th grade divisions will play 10 regular season games. All teams will be

guaranteed a minimum of one game in the end-of-season tournament. All games are played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. Five counties are represented in both leagues, including Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison.

For more information on programs and events, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

