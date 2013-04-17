Alton, Illinois, April 18, 2013 – Enjoy Church in Alton, Illinois is hosting a men’s breakfast in order to pay tribute to local police officers who will receive honors for their outstanding work in uniform.

The Forged: Men of Iron group at Enjoy Church is sponsoring the event, which will be open to all men age 12 and up. Breakfast will be served, and Enjoy Church pastor Daren Carstens will talk briefly about the importance of honor. Also, police officers from the Alton Police Department will be commended for their excellence in service to the community.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 27th at 9:00 am at the Enjoy Church Alton Campus, located at 3303 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton. Tickets are open to the public for $10.00 each and can be purchased through the Forged ministry page on Enjoy Church’s website (www.enjoychurch.tv/forged).

For more information about this event or about Enjoy Church, email info@enjoychurch.tv, visit the website www.enjoychurch.tv, or call Enjoy Church at (618) 465-5433.

