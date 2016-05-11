Springfield, IL - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Senate Republican caucus are teaming up to honor and remember the sacrifice of the brave servicemen and servicewomen who have passed away.

The public is encouraged to submit a photograph and written remembrance of veterans who are no longer with us, which will be displayed on the Illinois State Capitol Memorial Day Remembrance Wall. The submissions will be displayed in the State Capitol Rotunda starting on Memorial Day, Thursday, May 26 through Monday, July 4.

"We all know, freedom has a price. The veterans we honor at this memorial paid the ultimate price so that we may enjoy the freedoms we have today," said Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Erica Jeffries. "If we have learned anything from the conflicts of our past and present, it’s that courage and sacrifice are a significant part of every generation. It is our responsibility to ensure that our veterans’ sacrifices are never forgotten." added Director Jeffries.

"Our mission is to unite the state of Illinois in remembrance and appreciation of the fallen and to serve their families," Republican Leader Christine Radogno said. "We can never do enough to honor those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today."

Any deceased veteran can be honored (the veteran didn’t have to perish while serving). Director Jeffries and Leader Radogno are encouraging the public to email a photo and written remembrance (Max: 250 words), along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan and Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, Other) toMemorialDay@senategop.state.il.us.

Military photos are preferred but not necessary.

The deadline for submission is Monday, May 23. Submissions by mail are also acceptable. Please send the information and photo to:

Memorial Day Remembrance Wall 309G State House Springfield, IL 62706

Questions can be directed to (217) 782-1650.

"Every veteran’s life deserves to be recognized," Radogno said. "Their names, their story, and their legacy must always be kept alive. The Memorial Day Remembrance Wall is a tribute to them, and a way for family and friends to share their special stories and memories of these exceptional men and women."

