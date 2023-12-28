ALTON - As a student-athlete, Anaiah Clanton-El consistently excels in both academics and athletics.

In recognition of her success, Anaiah Clanton-El is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

The junior student has a full load of honors classes that she balances alongside her volleyball and dance practices. Clanton-El has played on Alton High School’s volleyball team for the past three years. As she prepares to enter her senior season next year, she is already turning heads as an accomplished player.

In addition to volleyball, Clanton-El is a dancer. She spends a lot of time in practice for both sports, and she even finds extra hours after school and during the weekend to train because she enjoys it so much.

Article continues after sponsor message

Clanton-El has big dreams, so she knows the importance of being responsible and dedicated. Her family shows her the power of hard work every day at My Just Desserts, the business they own and where Clanton-El works after school. She also babysits to earn extra spending money, as she enjoys shopping and hanging out with her friends and family when she’s not busy with classes or sports.

While it takes a lot of studying and practicing to be as accomplished as she is, Clanton-El knows it will all be worth it when she graduates. She plans to attend college, and while she’s not positive where she’ll go just yet, she’ll likely have her pick of schools when the time comes.

“I plan to go to college going into the nursing field to become a labor and delivery nurse,” she said. “I have also thought about playing volleyball in college.”

Congratulations to Anaiah for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

More like this: