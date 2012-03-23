Nominations being accepted for the Riverbend Unsung Hero Award



Alton − Every day there are people who serve the Riverbend community and go unnoticed. You may live across the street from them. You see the hard work they give day in and day out. Here is your chance to give them some recognition. Nominate them for the Riverbend Unsung Hero Award.

The Unsung Hero Award will be given out at the upcoming Stand Up for Our Heroes event on April 27, 2012, at Lewis & Clark’s Hatheway Auditorium. This is going to be a night of clean comedy the entire family can enjoy. The Salvation Army Alton is partnering with Powerhouse Laughs to thank the unsung heroes of Alton and the Riverbend Area with the comedy of Rik Roberts, Darren Marlar and Dennis Tooley. Mark your calendar and plan to share the laughs and honor our local heroes! Several Awards will be given out during this event.

To nominate someone for the Riverbend Unsung Hero Award send their name and your explanation of why they deserve the award to The Salvation Army Alton, 525 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002 or email your nomination to altonsa2011@gmail.com.

The Salvation Army, an international organization, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for 130 years in the St. Louis region. Nearly 350,000 people throughout Missouri and Southern Illinois receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services throughout the region. For more information, go to www.stlsalvationarmy.org.

