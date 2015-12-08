Main Street UMC’s Team Honduras is pleased to announce that they will be bringing national Christian Recording Artists, Finding Favour to town on Wednesday, December 16 for their “City Night Tour” Christmas Concert with special guests, Bonray. According to Team Leader, Greg Gelzinnis, “We are so very excited to bring a concert and artists of this magnitude to our community.” He added, “Finding Favour was just in Brazil a week ago and performed to an audience of over 40,000 people.”

Finding Favour was personally discovered by Gotee Records founder and CCM icon, Toby Mac. The group released their first full album Reborn, on June 23, 2015, and the first single “Cast My Cares,” is the group’s fastest rising song to date, charting in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot AC/CHR Chart. Finding Favour was formed in 2005 in Vidalia, GA and consists of band members, Blake NeeSmith (vocals), Allen Dukes (guitar), Dustin Daniels (bass guitar) and Josh Duckworth (drums).

The concert is being held at Heartland Baptist Church and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. According to Tim Weirauch, Family Ministry Pastor , “We were very pleased when Greg and the Honduras Mission Team contacted us about hosting this concert.” Weirauch continued, “Several years ago we successfully partnered with the Mission Team when they brought Mark Schultz to town. It was a winner for us, and the type of collaboration that Heartland wants to have in the community.”

Finding Favour’s special guests are the new group, Bonray. Bonray consists of 3 brothers (Zac, Jesse, Jake) and their sister (Morgan) Bonner. They have recently been signed by Provident Records (Casting Crowns, Matt Maher, Third Day) and have been working with Scotty Wilbanks of Third Day on their newest EP. Scotty has worked with various artists such as Colton Dixon, Clay Aiken, Newsong and NEEDTOBREATHE. Gelzinnis shared, “Bonray’s heart is their relationship with Jesus. He is the inspiration of their lives and music and they find joy in giving it all back to Him.” He added, “Bonray says their interests are God, jamming, surfing, and hanging out with their audience, and we are so excited to introduce them to the Faith Community of the Greater Alton Area.”

Tickets for this special Christmas Concert are very affordable and can be purchased at the Main Street UMC church office, Family Christian Store at Alton Square, and on line at www.riverbender.com/shopping. General Admission seating is $10 per person, groups of 10 or more are only $8 per person, and a limited VIP/Meet-n-Greet package is available for $20 per person. The Meet-n-Greet package is only available on-line. The Team hopes that many youth groups will come and enjoy the concert as a Christmas outing.

Further questions may be answered by calling Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

