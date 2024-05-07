ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department announced today that its Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5300 block of Fletcher Street that resulted in the death of an adult male.

The St. Louis County Police said at 8:45 p.m., on May 6, 2024, officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 5300 block of Fletcher Street. Responding officers located an adult male in the driveway of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The male was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, the St. Louis County Police Department said. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

