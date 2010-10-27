Alton, IL - At approximately 2300 hours, on Tuesday, October 26, 2010, the Alton Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at 1111 E. 7th St., Alton, IL. Upon arrival, responding officers, as well as rescue and ambulance units, were directed to the upstairs apartment, where the victim was located, on the floor. The victim, a resident of 1111 E. 7th St., was later identified as STANLEY THOMAS OVERTON (white male, DOB: 6/20/59, 51 years of age). He was found to be unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a stab wound to his upper torso. Overton was subsequently transported, by ambulance, to Alton Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the course of this investigation a suspect, also a resident of this apartment building, was developed and later taken into custody on charges related to this stabbing. This subject was later interviewed, booked and held pending formal charges.

The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau is still in the process of completing interviews and conducting follow-up investigation associated to this incident. This case will be reviewed with the Madison County States Attorney's Office later this afternoon. The suspect's identity will be revealed pending formal charges.

