ST LOUIS COUNTY - On December 17, 2020 at approximately 9:21 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 8700 block of Link Avenue for a call for service for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

